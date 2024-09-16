News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » He's not a victim of junior docs' stir but...: Bengal family on boy's death

He's not a victim of junior docs' stir but...: Bengal family on boy's death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 16, 2024 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Turning down the compensation of Rs 2 lakh, the family of a 10-year-old boy who died at a state-run hospital in Dakshin Dinajpur district rejected the West Bengal government's claim that the ongoing agitation of the junior doctors caused his death.

IMAGE: Junior doctors check patients at 'Abhaya Dental Clinic' public health camp during their protest in front of Swasthya Bhawan against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, September 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shivam Sharma, a class 3 student, was injured in a road accident, following which he was taken to the Balurghat hospital.

 

His family alleged that he died there due to the negligence of a senior physician who despite being on duty was late in attending him.

"There are no junior doctors at this hospital. And he died on August 12, three days after the incident at the RG Kar hospital when the agitation by the junior doctors was at a nascent stage. So any claim that he was a victim of junior doctors' cease work is wrong," said Shivam's uncle Anand Sharma.

Shivam died as the senior medic on duty did not attend him on time, he alleged.

"Instead of passing the buck, the authorities must take action against the senior physician whose negligence took away a precious life," he said.

Turning down the compensation offered by the state government, he said, "We want action against the guilty, not monetary help."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing cease work of the junior doctors. Shivam was among them.

Officers of the state health department could not be reached for comment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Came here as Didi not CM': Mamata at doc protest site
'Came here as Didi not CM': Mamata at doc protest site
Doctors refuse to call off stir despite SC intervention
Doctors refuse to call off stir despite SC intervention
Protest will continue till...: No relief to WB patients
Protest will continue till...: No relief to WB patients
PIX: Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
PIX: Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Kejriwal to quit tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Kejriwal to quit tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own

More like this

RG Kar: No end to impasse as doc protest continues

RG Kar: No end to impasse as doc protest continues

Ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with docs

Ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with docs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances