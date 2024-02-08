News
'Help strengthen...': Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2024 12:38 IST
Bidding farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the contribution of his predecessor Manmohan Singh to the House.

IMAGE: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh attends the monsoon session of Parliament on a wheelchair to vote against the Delhi services bill August 8, 2023. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Manmohan Singh came to vote in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy, Modi said.

 

In a sarcastic jibe at the Congress, he thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for coming out with a "black paper" against his government and referred to it as "kaala teeka" (to ward off the evil eye) in the midst of good work being done by his government.

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi praises the contribution of his predecessor Manmohan Singh

The prime minister also referred to black robes worn by opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest and said, "We also saw a fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes."

He gave his best wishes to all retiring members expressed the hope that that new generations will benefit from their experience.

Sixty-eight members of Rajya Sabha are retiring between February and May after completing their term.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
