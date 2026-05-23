HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Aadhaar Helped Reunite Missing Deaf Boy With Family

How Aadhaar Helped Reunite Missing Deaf Boy With Family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 01:18 IST

A 13-year-old hearing-impaired boy, missing for two years, has been joyfully reunited with his family in West Bengal thanks to the diligent efforts of a Lucknow shelter home and the power of Aadhaar identification.

Key Points

  • A 13-year-old hearing-impaired boy missing for two years was reunited with his family.
  • The boy was traced through his Aadhaar details after being admitted to a shelter home in Lucknow.
  • The Rajkiya Bal Grah administration played a crucial role in identifying and contacting the boy's family.
  • The family expressed immense gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government for their efforts.
  • Aadhaar system and modern technology facilitated the successful reunion of the child with his family.

A 13-year-old hearing-impaired boy, who was missing from his home in West Bengal for nearly two years, was reunited with his family on Friday, through the efforts of a government shelter home here, an official statement said.

When the boy was handed over to his family members who had come from West Bengal, they became emotional, expressing gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government, it said.

 

How Aadhaar Helped Find The Missing Boy

According to the statement, on September 12, 2025, following orders of the Child Welfare Committee, Meerut, the 13-year-old hearing-impaired boy was admitted to the Rajkiya Bal Grah(Boys), Mohan Road, Lucknow.

Since the child could neither speak nor hear, he was unable to provide his name, address, or any information about his family.

Efforts To Establish Identity

Despite these circumstances, the Bal Grah administration continued its efforts to establish his identity. Along with taking care of the child, officials worked at both technical and administrative levels to trace his background and family details.

When process was initiated to generate the boy's Aadhaar card, and the child provided his fingerprints on the scanning machine, details of a previously issued Aadhaar appeared on the system.

Reunion After Two Years

Through this information, the boy's address was traced to Gangasar village in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Following this, the Bal Grah administration established contact with the officials in the area and informed the family.

Upon receiving the information, the family became emotional, as the boy, named Ramzan, had been missing for nearly two years and they had been searching for him continuously.

Deputy Chief Probation Officer and Deputy Director of Meerut Division Puneet Mishra played a key role throughout the process, the statement said.

Director of the Women Welfare Directorate, C Indumati, said the state government is giving highest priority to the safety, protection, and rehabilitation of children.

"Establishing the identity of the hearing impaired boy was not easy, but the team continued its efforts relentlessly. With the help of modern technology and the Aadhaar system, the child was finally reunited with his family," she said.

"This was not just an administrative success, but also a remarkable example of sensitive governance and humanity," she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Lost Boy Returns: Jharkhand Teen Reunited with Family After 13 Years
Lost Boy Returns: Jharkhand Teen Reunited with Family After 13 Years
17-yr-old girl, gone missing in 2013 Kedarnath deluge, restored to family
17-yr-old girl, gone missing in 2013 Kedarnath deluge, restored to family
'Operation Milap' helps 131 children reunite with their families
'Operation Milap' helps 131 children reunite with their families
Indian boy abducted 6 years ago reunites with family
Indian boy abducted 6 years ago reunites with family
Scolded by mom, they left home 13 yrs ago; now reunited with her
Scolded by mom, they left home 13 yrs ago; now reunited with her

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet0:42

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep across J-K's Doda1:08

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep...

You've Never Seen Madhuri Dixit Like THIS Before!1:20

You've Never Seen Madhuri Dixit Like THIS Before!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO