News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heard About Kargil's Museum Of Memories?

Heard About Kargil's Museum Of Memories?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 16, 2023 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A village named Hunderman on the Line of Control separating India and Pakistan, has built a Museum of Memories that throws light on the old families who once lived here.

Also named Unlock Hunderman -- Museum of Memories, it is housed in one of the restored homes among the storied blocks of abandoned buildings.

Situated about 10 km from Kargil market and connected to it by a rough motorable road, the village stands like a mute commentator to the Kargil War 24 years ago.

 

IMAGE: Old arms and ammunition on display at the Museum of Memories. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: A view of Hunderman village.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Major Rajesh Adhikari's Supreme Sacrifice
Major Rajesh Adhikari's Supreme Sacrifice
KARGIL: In their homes, martyrs never die
KARGIL: In their homes, martyrs never die
'Unless you plant your flag, the war is never won'
'Unless you plant your flag, the war is never won'
K'taka man held for posting video praising Hamas
K'taka man held for posting video praising Hamas
Realty stocks may ride on the back of robust Q2
Realty stocks may ride on the back of robust Q2
Nithari killings: Surender Koli, Pandher acquitted
Nithari killings: Surender Koli, Pandher acquitted
Kareena Waited 23 Years To Play THIS character
Kareena Waited 23 Years To Play THIS character
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A letter from a Kargil hero

A letter from a Kargil hero

The courage of Capt Haneef, Vir Chakra, martyr at 25

The courage of Capt Haneef, Vir Chakra, martyr at 25

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances