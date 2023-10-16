Heard About Kargil's Museum Of Memories?

A village named Hunderman on the Line of Control separating India and Pakistan, has built a Museum of Memories that throws light on the old families who once lived here.

Also named Unlock Hunderman -- Museum of Memories, it is housed in one of the restored homes among the storied blocks of abandoned buildings.

Situated about 10 km from Kargil market and connected to it by a rough motorable road, the village stands like a mute commentator to the Kargil War 24 years ago.

IMAGE: Old arms and ammunition on display at the Museum of Memories. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of Hunderman village.

