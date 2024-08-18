News
Healthcare services hit in WB as doctors' stir enters 10th day

Healthcare services hit in WB as doctors' stir enters 10th day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 18, 2024 10:33 IST
Healthcare services remained affected across West Bengal for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday as agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals continued their cease-work demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

IMAGE: A patient being taken to an emergency ward on a stretcher after doctors and medical staffs hold a nationwide strike for 24 hours demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata on August 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals are closed on Sundays, the rush was less even as senior doctors were attending the emergency department to provide treatment to the visiting patients.

"We are not for affecting healthcare services. We can understand the problems faced by the patients but our protest is very relevant in this context when an on-duty doctor was raped and murdered. Is this what we expect while coming to work? We will continue with our protest till our sister gets justice and the government arranges total security for us," an agitating doctor told PTI.

 

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The junior doctors have been demanding that the culprits be punished as quickly as possible, and the post-mortem examination report of the victim be made public.

The Calcutta high court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation which started its investigation on August 14.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
