News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC seeks Twitter's reply to lawsuit over inaccessible account

HC seeks Twitter's reply to lawsuit over inaccessible account

Source: PTI
November 01, 2022 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought Twitter's response on a lawsuit filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra, seeking restoration of his account on the website that has been "unilaterally banned" and made inaccessible to his followers.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a summons to the microblogging website on Iyer's lawsuit and granted it time to file its response.

"Issue summons. Written submissions (be filed) in 30 days," the judge said.

The court also sought the Centre's stand on the lawsuit.

 

In his plea, Iyer said following his tweet in relation to the bail granted by the Supreme Court to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a criminal case, Twitter "unilaterally" banned his account, thereby making it "completely inaccessible" for him to engage with his 1.5 lakh followers on the platform.

The plea also seeks a direction to the Centre to "take action" against Twitter for suspending the plaintiff's account "without following the procedure prescribed by law".

Appearing for the plaintiff, advocate Raghav Awasthi argued that his client is a fairly "renowned public figure" and the ban is in violation of the applicable information technology rules, and being a defence analyst, if he does not disseminate his views on the war in Ukraine, it would harm his reputation.

"I had posted something and had disclosed no private information. I had merely disclosed who put surety for the bail of Mr Mohammed Zubair, given by the Supreme Court in July, and merely on the basis of this tweet, my access to my Twitter followers has been curtailed, without following the procedure laid down under the IT rules," he said.

The plea has sought restoration of the plaintiff's account on the microblogging platform as well as the tweet in question. It also says that the tweet in question was posted in furtherance of the plaintiff's right to free speech and the right of the public to receive and know fair and truthful information.

Representing Twitter in the matter, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya sought time from the court to file a short affidavit in response to the lawsuit and said the plaintiff's account was not "banned" but was in the "read-only mode" and that his grievance could be redressed if he took down the said tweet.

"They delete that tweet and the account comes back to full normalcy.... But what is being sought is that the so-called tweet, which we say is violative, will not be deleted and it should continue on the platform and the Twitter handle must be restored," Poovayya said.

He also highlighted the delay in the filing of the case as the cause of action arose in July.

The matter was listed for further consideration in December.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Let the good times roll', Musk tweets as Twitter boss
'Let the good times roll', Musk tweets as Twitter boss
Elon Musk plans layoff at Twitter soon: Report
Elon Musk plans layoff at Twitter soon: Report
Our rules apply to Twitter regardless of owner: Govt
Our rules apply to Twitter regardless of owner: Govt
India brace themselves for B'desh with an eye on semis
India brace themselves for B'desh with an eye on semis
'We need more laughter in the world'
'We need more laughter in the world'
PM respected globally as...: Gehlot in Modi's presence
PM respected globally as...: Gehlot in Modi's presence
Sukesh claims AAP's Jain extorted Rs 10 cr from him
Sukesh claims AAP's Jain extorted Rs 10 cr from him
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Indian-origin techie 'helping' Musk to revamp Twitter

Indian-origin techie 'helping' Musk to revamp Twitter

Want Twitter 'blue tick'? Get ready to pay $20 a month

Want Twitter 'blue tick'? Get ready to pay $20 a month

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances