Rediff.com  » News » HC rejects plea against puja in Gyanvapi cellar

HC rejects plea against puja in Gyanvapi cellar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2024 11:30 IST
IMAGE: A priest offers prayers at 'Vyas ji ki tehkhana' inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Allahabad high court on Monday dismissed an appeal challenging a Varanasi

court order allowing "puja" in the "Vyas Tehkhana" of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The high court has dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's appeal challenging the Varanasi district judge's January 17 order that appointed the Varanasi district magistrate as the receiver (caretaker) of the property ("Vyas Tehkhana") and January 31 order by which it allowed "puja" in the "Vyas Tehkhana" or southern cellar of the mosque, lawyers said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
