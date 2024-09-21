HC orders holding Mumbai university polls on schedule

The Bombay high court on Saturday directed for the University of Mumbai's senate election to be held as per schedule on September 22 after staying the government circular postponing it.

IMAGE: A view of the University of Mumbai. Photograph: Courtesy University of Mumbai online

A division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil stayed the government's September 19 circular, temporarily postponing the election.

The court took a special hearing on Saturday on a petition filed by Milind Satam, Shashikant Zore and Pradeep Sawant, candidates aspiring to contest the elections, challenging the circular that postponed the elections indefinitely.

"The order issued postponing the elections sine die is stayed until further orders. The elections shall proceed as per schedule," the court said in its operative order.

A detailed order would be passed later.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 26.

The senate elections for ten seats representing the university's registered graduates have been pending for two years.

Allegations of discrepancies and state interference have clouded the elections, originally scheduled for September 13, 2023.

They were suspended after the government requested an inquiry into claims of duplicated entries on the electoral rolls.

The high court, on Saturday, said the exercise of constituting a one-member enquiry committee and submission of its report as per the September 19 circular has not been stayed.

"That exercise can continue," the court said, adding that its order was subject to the final outcome of the petition.