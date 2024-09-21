News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC orders holding Mumbai university polls on schedule

HC orders holding Mumbai university polls on schedule

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 21, 2024 18:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Saturday directed for the University of Mumbai's senate election to be held as per schedule on September 22 after staying the government circular postponing it.

IMAGE: A view of the University of Mumbai. Photograph: Courtesy University of Mumbai online

A division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil stayed the government's September 19 circular, temporarily postponing the election.

 

The court took a special hearing on Saturday on a petition filed by Milind Satam, Shashikant Zore and Pradeep Sawant, candidates aspiring to contest the elections, challenging the circular that postponed the elections indefinitely.

"The order issued postponing the elections sine die is stayed until further orders. The elections shall proceed as per schedule," the court said in its operative order.

A detailed order would be passed later.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 26.

The senate elections for ten seats representing the university's registered graduates have been pending for two years.

Allegations of discrepancies and state interference have clouded the elections, originally scheduled for September 13, 2023.

They were suspended after the government requested an inquiry into claims of duplicated entries on the electoral rolls.

The high court, on Saturday, said the exercise of constituting a one-member enquiry committee and submission of its report as per the September 19 circular has not been stayed.

"That exercise can continue," the court said, adding that its order was subject to the final outcome of the petition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC quashes VC appointment of Kerala tech varsity
SC quashes VC appointment of Kerala tech varsity
How does AMU's minority status matter when...?: SC
How does AMU's minority status matter when...?: SC
SC shields Hyd Univ prof from Manipur complaints
SC shields Hyd Univ prof from Manipur complaints
BMC drops plan to raze illegal part of Dharavi mosque
BMC drops plan to raze illegal part of Dharavi mosque
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is new chief of air staff
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is new chief of air staff
Atishi takes oath as third woman CM of Delhi
Atishi takes oath as third woman CM of Delhi
Duleep Trophy: Parag, Rawat shine for India A
Duleep Trophy: Parag, Rawat shine for India A

More like this

Nehru missing from MU course book since last 3 yrs

Nehru missing from MU course book since last 3 yrs

Tawde's degree is non-issue, says Maharashtra chief minister

Tawde's degree is non-issue, says Maharashtra chief minister

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances