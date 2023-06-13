News
Rediff.com  » News » HC orders central forces for July 8 West Bengal panchayat polls

HC orders central forces for July 8 West Bengal panchayat polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2023 19:31 IST
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court also left it to the discretion of the State Election Commission to take a call on extension of time for filing of nominations, refusing to consider a prayer in this regard.

 

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed the SEC to requisition central forces to work in tandem with the police force of West Bengal for the rural polls.

The high court made it clear that the prayer for extension of time for filing of nominations, the last date of which is June 15, cannot be considered.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the discretion to extend the time lies entirely with the SEC, and that it is competent to take a decision on the matter.

