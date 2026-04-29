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Home  » News » HC hearing disrupted by obscene content played during virtual session

HC hearing disrupted by obscene content played during virtual session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 22:00 IST

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A Delhi high court hearing faced disruption after a participant played obscene content during a virtual session, raising concerns about cybersecurity and the integrity of court proceedings.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Additional Solicitor General seeks action to prevent circulation of recordings.
  • Chief Justice issues directions to the registrar general regarding the incident.
  • Recordings of court proceedings are prohibited under high court rules.
  • Virtual proceedings were disrupted multiple times by a participant playing an obscene video.

A hearing through videoconferencing in the Delhi high court was disrupted on Wednesday after a participant played obscene content on the virtual platform.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma mentioned the incident before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhaya and Justice Tejas Karia, seeking action to stop the circulation and dissemination of the recordings of the incident.

 

The chief justice said appropriate directions have been issued to the registrar general on the administrative side in the matter.

Sharma said such episodes damage the sanctity and overall integrity of the court.

"There has been a disconcerting incident or incidents in the pre-lunch session, I gather, in some courts, not in one court," he said.

Chief Justice Upadhyaya said recordings of court proceedings were prohibited under the high court rules, and if any unauthorised content was circulating, the authorities would detect the same.

Virtual proceedings in the chief justice's court were disrupted thrice in the pre-lunch session when a participant under the name 'Sh*tjeet Sighn' played an obscene video.

At the same time, an audio in the background announced that the meeting had been "hacked".

"Shut down the meeting right now. You've been hacked. Shut the meeting down. The meeting is not over," the audio said.

The virtual meeting was shut down for some time after each incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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