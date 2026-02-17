HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC grants time to Centre to get consular access to Celina Jaitly's brother held in UAE

February 17, 2026 14:45 IST

The Delhi High Court is actively involved in the case of Celina Jaitly's brother, Major Vikrant Jaitly, who is detained in the UAE, seeking updates and cooperation from the Indian embassy and UAE authorities to ensure his legal rights are protected.

IMAGE: Actor Celina Jaitly's brother, Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd), has been detained in the UAE since September 2024. Photograph: @CelinaJaitly/X

Key Points

  • The Indian embassy's request for consular access to Vikrant Jaitly was denied by UAE authorities, prompting the court to grant more time for diplomatic efforts.
  • Celina Jaitly has filed a petition seeking effective legal representation for her brother, alleging his illegal abduction and detention in the UAE since September 2024.
  • The court addressed concerns about legal representation and facilitated communication between Vikrant Jaitly and the court.
  • Vikrant Jaitly's wife has requested to be a party in the case, presenting information related to allegations made by Celina Jaitly.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted time to the Centre and the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi to pursue through diplomatic channels and seek cooperation of the UAE authorities in the matter of detention of Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd), brother of actor Celina Jaitly, in the Gulf country.

The Centre's counsel told Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav that the embassy requested consular access to Vikrant Jaitly on February 13, which was denied by the UAE authorities, and the next date for such a meeting was awaited. 

The Centre's lawyer sought a reasonable time of 3-4 weeks be granted to enable the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to pursue the matter with the UAE authorities through diplomatic channels to seek necessary cooperation in the matter.

"The prayer seems to be reasonable. Accordingly, the hearing is deferred," the court said.

"It is not the case of the ministry not doing anything. After 10-15 days, nothing is going to change. The ministry says grant us 3-4 weeks so that we can do something substantial," it said.

The court was hearing a petition by Celina Jaitly seeking effective legal representation for her brother, who has been "illegally abducted and detained" in the UAE since September 6, 2024.

The court asked the Centre to note Vikrant Jaitly's concern during the consular visit on letting a Dubai-based law firm represent him, as suggested by his sister.

The Centre's lawyer also said that it was pursuing the issue of facilitating an interaction between the court and Vikrant Jaitly.

Vikrant Jaitly's wife requested the court to make her a party in the case so that she could respond to the allegations levelled against her by her sister-in-law, and tendered a note to the judge to bring on record information having a bearing on the case.

The court permitted the petitioner to respond to the note.

It clarified that it was not going to convert it into a family issue and listed the matter for further hearing in March.

Earlier, the Centre's lawyer said the Indian authorities were in regular contact with Vikrant Jaitly, who has refused to interact with his sister.

In the petition, Celina said her brother, who had been residing in the UAE since 2016, was employed with the MATITI Group engaged in trading, consultancy and risk management services.

However, despite the passage of more than one year, the Ministry of External Affairs failed to secure basic information about Vikranyt Jaitly, including his condition and legal status, the plea alleged.

