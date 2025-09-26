HC declines to stop K'taka caste survey, directs confidentiality

The Karnataka high court on Thursday declined to stop the state's socio-economic and educational survey, widely referred to as the caste survey, but directed the state government to maintain confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi issued the interim order while hearing a batch of petitions that questioned the legality of the survey.

"We do not find it appropriate to interdict the ongoing survey. However, the data collected shall not be disclosed to any person. The Backward Classes Commission must ensure that the information is fully protected and treated as confidential," the bench ordered.

The court further directed the commission to issue a notification clarifying that participation is voluntary. Enumerators, it added, must inform citizens at the outset that they are not bound to provide information.

"If a person declines to take part, the enumerator shall not make any effort to persuade or pressurise them," the order stated.

The petitions argued that the exercise was essentially a census in disguise and amounted to an invasion of privacy. Appearing for the State, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty assured the Court that adequate safeguards were in place and offered to submit an affidavit on the matter. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the State, while Senior Advocate Ravi Varma Kumar appeared for the Backward Classes Commission.

The Court permitted all parties to file additional written submissions in the coming weeks.

Petitioners include the Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha, members of the Vokkaliga community, such as Bengaluru Advocates' Association's former president K N Subba Reddy, individuals from the Lingayat community, and the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha.