Karnataka to conduct caste census in Sept-Oct 2025

The Karnataka government on Friday approved the conduct of a statewide Social and Educational Survey or caste census of all citizens between September 22 and October 7 2025.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

In its order, the government said, "In view of the details stated in the proposal, approval is accorded to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to undertake a survey on the social and educational status of all citizens of the State from September 22, 2025 to October 7, 2025."

The order notes that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had earlier written to the government stating the intention to carry out the survey during the above period.

"Deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats have already been informed through video conference to organise the necessary training programmes at the district and taluk level for the enumerators and to create public awareness to ensure full participation in the survey," the order stated.

The government clarified that it had carefully examined the proposal before fixing the survey dates and issuing the formal order.

The Commission's survey is aimed at compiling comprehensive data on the social and educational conditions of all residents of Karnataka.