HC asks Centre to help Celina communicate with brother

HC asks Centre to help Celina communicate with brother

Source: PTI
December 04, 2025 19:26 IST

The Delhi high court on Thursday asked the Centre to facilitate communication between actor Celina Jaitly and her brother, a former Indian Army officer detained in the UAE for more than a year.

IMAGE: Celina Jaitly with her brother, Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd). Photograph: Kind courtesy @celinajaitlyofficial/Instagram

The court was hearing a plea filed by the actor seeking effective legal representation for her brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (retd).

The actor's application claimed that her brother has been residing in the UAE since 2016. She said that he was employed with the MATITI Group, which is engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

 

Major Vikrant had been "illegally abducted and detained" in the UAE on September 6 last year, the petition said.

However, despite the passage of over one year, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has failed to secure basic information about the actor's brother, including his welfare conditions and legal status, the plea alleged.

On November 3, the court had directed the government to file its response.

On Thursday, Justice Sachin Datta directed the MEA to inform Major Vikrant in the next consular access that his sister wished to talk to him.

Besides, Justice Dutta also asked the MEA to facilitate Celina's communication with her brother via the TAMM app (Abu Dhabi's government services app) or by another relevant mode.

The court noted that according to the status report filed by the ministry, a nodal officer had been appointed.

It, however, sought a fresh status report and posted the matter for further proceedings on December 23.

During the hearing, Celina was in tears, and her counsel submitted that the actor was unable to communicate with Major Vikrant, despite the court's earlier directions.

The advocate said Celina could not communicate with her brother through the UAE government's app as it could be used only by the country's citizens.

It was informed to the court on behalf of the Centre that efforts were being made to enable Celina to communicate with her brother and that Major Vikrant had been granted consular access.

Last month, the court had directed the authorities to make attempts to ensure that contact between the actress and her brother is facilitated, in addition to ensuring contact between him and his wife.

"The respondent (Centre) shall depute a nodal officer for the above purpose and also to apprise the petitioner and other family members of the detainee as regards the status of the detainee and the legal proceedings. Let the nodal officer provide regular updates to the petitioner and other family members," the court had said.

