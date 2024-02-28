HC allows virtual marriage registration for Indian couple in US

The Delhi high court has allowed an Indian couple, residing in the US, to appear through video conferencing before the registering authority in New Delhi for registration of their marriage.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the man and the woman to appear before the consulate general of India in San Francisco, California and join the video conference from there while taking into account the submission by the authorities that in view of the advancement Artificial Intelligence technology, the possibility of somebody impersonating the couple cannot be ruled out.

“The consulate general of India, San Francisco, California is requested to permit the petitioners to join through video conferencing for the purpose of registration of their marriage,” the high court said.

In their petition, the couple said they got married on May 10, 2022 according to Hindu rites and customs at a hotel in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi and left for the US to pursue their careers.

It was submitted that the woman, who was living there on H1B (employment) visa, lost her job in January this year during a mass layoff.

The plea said in order to continue to reside in the US, the woman has to obtain a dependent visa for which a marriage registration certificate is required.

The petitioners relied on an earlier order passed by the high court in which a couple was allowed to appear virtually before the authority concerned for registration of their marriage.

Deciding the plea, the high court said, “This court is inclined to allow the present writ petition and permit the petitioners to appear before the registering authority through video conferencing for the purpose of registration of their marriage”.

The counsel for the Delhi government submitted that in view of the advancement in AI technology, the possibility of somebody impersonating the petitioners cannot be ruled out, and to avoid this, they be directed to appear before the Consulate General of India in San Francisco and join the video conference from there.