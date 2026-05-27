HC acquits Asaram of gangrape charges, upholds life term

The court directed Asaram to surrender in view of the conviction. He is currently out on temporary bail, which was extended by seven days on Monday.

IMAGE: Self-styled godman Asaram. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points The Rajasthan High Court acquitted Asaram of gangrape and criminal conspiracy charges.

The court upheld his conviction for rape of a minor, retaining his life sentence.

Two co-accused were acquitted, while Asaram was directed to surrender.

Former self-styled godman Asaram received partial relief from the Rajasthan high court on Wednesday after it acquitted him of charges related to gangrape and gang penetrative sexual assault on a child under the IPC and POCSO Act, while upholding his conviction for rape of a minor, which continues to carry life imprisonment.

A division bench comprising Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit acquitted Asaram of charges under IPC Section 376(D) and Sections 5(G)/6 of the POCSO Act. The court also discharged him under Section 120(B) of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy.

However, the bench upheld his conviction under IPC Section 376(2)(F), pertaining to rape of a minor, thereby retaining the sentence of life imprisonment awarded by the trial court.

Asaram Out on Bail

The court directed Asaram to surrender in view of the conviction. He is currently out on temporary bail, which was extended by seven days on Monday.

The high court also upheld convictions under several other provisions, including Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 370(4) (trafficking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC, along with Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The bench further upheld his conviction under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 34 of the POCSO Act.

Two Co-accused Acquitted

Meanwhile, the court acquitted co-accused Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi and Sharat Chandra, who had earlier been convicted under Sections 370(4) read with 120(B) and 370(D), respectively.

The bench had reserved its verdict on April 20 after completing hearings on the appeals filed by Asaram and the co-accused.

Before pronouncing the order, the court reportedly remarked that it had a "mixed bag" of good and bad news for the accused and asked which part he wished to hear first.

Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram and was sentenced to life imprisonment under multiple provisions of the IPC, POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.