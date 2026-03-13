HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hazoor Multi Projects Wins NHAI Road Project Contract

Hazoor Multi Projects Wins NHAI Road Project Contract

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 16:48 IST

x

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has been awarded a significant ₹27.15 crore contract by NHAI for user fee collection and road maintenance, boosting its infrastructure portfolio in Karnataka.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points

  • Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) secures a ₹27.15 crore contract from NHAI.
  • The project involves user fee collection at Chowlaggere fee plaza on National Highway 48 in Karnataka.
  • The contract includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent road blocks.
  • HMPL specialises in renewable energy and road construction on an EPC basis.

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has secured a new work order from NHAI worth over Rs 27 crore.

The projects have been secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges.

 

Project Details

The work includes collection of user fee at Chowlaggere fee plaza on Hassan to Maranahally section of national highway 48 in Karnataka, it said on Saturday.

The orders also include upkeep/maintenance of adjacent blocks.

The combined value of the awarded projects is Rs 27.15 crore.

HMPL is into renewable energy and building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

End of the road for 3 highway projects
End of the road for 3 highway projects
Why NHAI may shut its electronic-tolling arm
Why NHAI may shut its electronic-tolling arm
4 arrested for poor construction of flyover in Ahmedabad
4 arrested for poor construction of flyover in Ahmedabad
How govt plans to fund the mother of all highway projects
How govt plans to fund the mother of all highway projects
Soon, smart tolling to iron out traffic wrinkles
Soon, smart tolling to iron out traffic wrinkles

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding Reception1:15

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor Farman Khan10:47

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor...

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception1:20

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO