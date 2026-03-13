Hazoor Multi Projects Wins NHAI Road Project Contract

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has been awarded a significant ₹27.15 crore contract by NHAI for user fee collection and road maintenance, boosting its infrastructure portfolio in Karnataka.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) secures a ₹27.15 crore contract from NHAI.

The project involves user fee collection at Chowlaggere fee plaza on National Highway 48 in Karnataka.

The contract includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent road blocks.

HMPL specialises in renewable energy and road construction on an EPC basis.

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has secured a new work order from NHAI worth over Rs 27 crore.

The projects have been secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges.

Project Details

The work includes collection of user fee at Chowlaggere fee plaza on Hassan to Maranahally section of national highway 48 in Karnataka, it said on Saturday.

The orders also include upkeep/maintenance of adjacent blocks.

The combined value of the awarded projects is Rs 27.15 crore.

HMPL is into renewable energy and building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.