Hatred for...: Ayesha Takia on police case against husband in Goa

After her husband Abu Farhan Azmi was booked for an altercation at a public place at Candolim village in North Goa, actor Ayesha Takia said her family was "brutally bullied" by local goons.

IMAGE: Actor Ayesha Takia with her husband Abu Farhan Azmi. Photograph: Courtesy Ayesha Takia on Instagram

The Goa police on Tuesday filed a case against Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's son Abu Farhan Azmi and others on charges of a scuffle in a public place in the state and disturbing peace.

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Takia, a former Bollywood actor, said it was her husband who dialed 100 for help but ended up with a complaint against him.

"It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning... Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time... My husband and son were brutally bullied and scared for their life as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours.... They even badly roughed up the police who were called by my husband to protect our son and him," Takia posted.

"The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa...as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car.

The police in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan when he was the one in fact who dialed 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people," she added.

In another post on her Instagram stories, Takia wrote that the family has "video proof and evidence" including CCTV footage that they will share with competent authorities in due course of time.

"We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies, and we believe in justice of the system and our Indian courts," she added.

The Goa police in a release on Tuesday said their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a supermarket in Candolim (North Goa district).

During the fight, Abu Farhan Azmi reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm which he was carrying, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

When police arrived at the scene, it was informed that there was a scuffle between two groups including that of Farhan Azmi's over a petty matter, the official said.

A case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.