HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hatred for...: Ayesha Takia on police case against husband in Goa

Hatred for...: Ayesha Takia on police case against husband in Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 14:51 IST

x

After her husband Abu Farhan Azmi was booked for an altercation at a public place at Candolim village in North Goa, actor Ayesha Takia said her family was "brutally bullied" by local goons.

IMAGE: Actor Ayesha Takia with her husband Abu Farhan Azmi. Photograph: Courtesy Ayesha Takia on Instagram

The Goa police on Tuesday filed a case against Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's son Abu Farhan Azmi and others on charges of a scuffle in a public place in the state and disturbing peace.

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Takia, a former Bollywood actor, said it was her husband who dialed 100 for help but ended up with a complaint against him.

 

"It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning... Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time... My husband and son were brutally bullied and scared for their life as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours.... They even badly roughed up the police who were called by my husband to protect our son and him," Takia posted.

"The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa...as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car.

The police in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan when he was the one in fact who dialed 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people," she added.

In another post on her Instagram stories, Takia wrote that the family has "video proof and evidence" including CCTV footage that they will share with competent authorities in due course of time.

"We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies, and we believe in justice of the system and our Indian courts," she added.

The Goa police in a release on Tuesday said their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a supermarket in Candolim (North Goa district).

During the fight, Abu Farhan Azmi reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm which he was carrying, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

When police arrived at the scene, it was informed that there was a scuffle between two groups including that of Farhan Azmi's over a petty matter, the official said.

A case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Amid FIR against SP's Abu Azmi, his son booked in Goa
Amid FIR against SP's Abu Azmi, his son booked in Goa
Woman who accused BJP leader of rape booked for extortion
Woman who accused BJP leader of rape booked for extortion
Hacked videos of women in labour room sold online; 3 held
Hacked videos of women in labour room sold online; 3 held
Mid-air drama over Sena leader's son's trip to Bangkok
Mid-air drama over Sena leader's son's trip to Bangkok
'Abduction' of ex-minister's son was 'secret' Bangkok trip
'Abduction' of ex-minister's son was 'secret' Bangkok trip

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Summer Cool Recipe: Tamarind Mint Sherbet

webstory image 2

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 3

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

VIDEOS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa1:17

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa

Yogi cites Ramayana to target SP in Assembly speech2:05

Yogi cites Ramayana to target SP in Assembly speech

J-K's Bhalesa looks stunning in sunlight after two days of continuous snowfall1:40

J-K's Bhalesa looks stunning in sunlight after two days...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD