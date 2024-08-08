News
Rediff.com  » News » Hasina's Rivals Get Active

Hasina's Rivals Get Active

By REDIFF NEWS
August 08, 2024 15:15 IST
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which Sheikh Hasina has crushed during her multiple terms as prime minister, has stirred into action after its leader Begum Khaleda Zia was released from prison.

 

IMAGE: Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters chant slogans at a rally in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A BNP supporter holds a picture of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who was released from prison on August 6, 2024, at the rally. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A BNP supporter holds a picture of BNP founder and the late Bangaladesh president Ziaur Rahman at the rally.
General Ziaur Rahman, a former army chief, was assassinated by disgruntled army officers in May 1981. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Glimpses of the BNP rally, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soldiers guard the prime minister's office in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Civilians and members of the Bangladesh Ansar, a paramilitary force, jointly control traffic at the Bijoy Sarani intersection in Dhaka, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

In India

IMAGE: A candlelight prayer meeting for peace and harmony in Bangladesh outside the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bangla Sanskri Baloi members hold candles during a silent protest in Agartala against the alleged attacks on art, heritage, and common people by fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal supporters in Jammu protest against the violence in Bangladesh, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
