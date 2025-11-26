Actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor quizzed in drug seizure case

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor was on Tuesday questioned for nearly five hours by the Mumbai police in connection with a drug seizure case, officials said.

IMAGE: Actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in relation to a drug case, in Mumbai, November 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Siddhanth, son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit in suburban Mumbai earlier in the day for recording his statement, they said.

The actor-director's questioning lasted for nearly five hours after which he was allowed to go, the officials said without providing further details.

The ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry, for recording his statement in the same case on November 26.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC summoned the two celebrities after their names cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

According to the police, Shaikh had claimed that some film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.

Earlier, Siddhanth had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month.

He was initially arrested in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from Sangli in Maharashtra, and later arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC.

He is a close aide of drug lord Salim Dola, who oversaw the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone in various states, the official said.