Rediff.com  » News » Has Jaishankar Startled Piyush Goyal?

Has Jaishankar Startled Piyush Goyal?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 16, 2024 10:05 IST
Glimpses from the At Home reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

IMAGE: What has External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that has startled Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal? In the centre is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu greets Dr Sudha Dhankhar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and former President Ram Nath Kovind at the start of the reception. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu greets Mallika Nadda and Health Minister J P Nadda, Sadhana Chauhan and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chauhan and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (he is a bachelor).
On the left are Kalpana Das, Chief Justice Chandrachud's wife, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla and partly seen Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Supreme Commander of India's armed forces greets Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Anupama Chauhan and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Neeta Chaudhari. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu greets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J P Nadda.
This is Dr D Y Chandrachud's last At Home reception as Chief Justice of India; he retires on November 9. Dr Chandrachud and Kalpana Das are standing to the Lok Sabha Speaker's right. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu, the CDS and the CAS at the rendition of the national anthem before the At Home reception. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jaishankar and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in discussion as Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, left, and his wife Sangita Saxena exchange pleasantries with Mallika Nadda and J P Nadda.
To Vaishnaw's left, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju chats with Piyush Goyal and Seema Goyal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: V K Saxena in conversation with National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval as Sangita Saxena looks on. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
