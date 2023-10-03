News
Rediff.com  » News » Has India agreed to 'cooperate' with Canada? US says...

Has India agreed to 'cooperate' with Canada? US says...

By Lalit K Jha
October 03, 2023 09:57 IST
The Biden Administration has engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions urging them to cooperate with Canada in its investigations into the death of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a US State Department official has said.

The issue was raised by Secretary of State Tony Blinken during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Washington, DC last week.

"As he made clear then, I'll reiterate now, we remain in close coordination with our Canadian colleagues on this question," State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

 

"We have engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions to urge them to cooperate with Canada's investigation. The secretary had an opportunity to do that in his meeting with the foreign minister on Friday," he said.

When asked if India has agreed to cooperate with Canada, Miller said this is for New Delhi to respond to.

"I will let the Indian government speak for themselves and I will speak for the United States government, and we urge that cooperation," he said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
