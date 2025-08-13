HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Has ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar left India?

Has ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar left India?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 13, 2025 15:21 IST

Former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar is in India and has not left the country, people close to him said on Wednesday, amid speculation on social media that he has settled in a foreign country.

IMAGE: Former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held under Kumar's supervision. He demitted office in February this year.

People close to Kumar said the former CEC is very much in India and has not settled in Malta.

 

Kumar has been in the limelight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote theft" in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana during polls, which took place when the former headed the Election Commission.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
