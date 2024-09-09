Haryana poll: AAP puts pressure on Cong amid seat-sharing impasse

The Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said on Monday the party will declare by this evening candidates for all 90 seats if the Congress fails to finalise an alliance with it for the October 5 assembly polls.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gupta told PTI Videos that every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana is ready to strongly contest all the 90 assembly seats.

"We will release the list of candidates on 90 seats by the evening," he said when asked about the reply of the Congress to the AAP regarding alliance for the polls.

The talks between two sides have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and the Congress offering 5, party sources said.

Gupta said the AAP was waiting for the Congress' response, but nothing has come so far.