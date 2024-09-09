News
Rediff.com  » News » Haryana poll: AAP puts pressure on Cong amid seat-sharing impasse

Haryana poll: AAP puts pressure on Cong amid seat-sharing impasse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2024 12:32 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said on Monday the party will declare by this evening candidates for all 90 seats if the Congress fails to finalise an alliance with it for the October 5 assembly polls.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gupta told PTI Videos that every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana is ready to strongly contest all the 90 assembly seats.

"We will release the list of candidates on 90 seats by the evening," he said when asked about the reply of the Congress to the AAP regarding alliance for the polls.

 

The talks between two sides have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and the Congress offering 5, party sources said.

Gupta said the AAP was waiting for the Congress' response, but nothing has come so far.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Haryana: Rahul for tie-up with AAP, Hooda says...
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
AAP-Cong alliance in Haryana not final yet: Sources
Recipe: Hina's Badam Doodh Ki Phirni
LTIMindtree and L&T Tech plug into high-growth nodes
RG Kar protests poses unprecedented crisis for TMC
Tamannaah, Kiara Give Us Ganpati Fashion
