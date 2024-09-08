News
Rediff.com  » News » AAP-Cong alliance in Haryana not final yet: Sources

AAP-Cong alliance in Haryana not final yet: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2024 22:26 IST
No final decision has been taken on the alliance with the Congress for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls yet, sources in Aam Aadmi Party said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Congress, AAP leaders during an Opposition meeting on June 1, 2024. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The last date to file nominations is September 12.

"The talks are underway but there is no final decision yet," said an AAP source.

 

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said both Congress and his party are trying to forge an alliance for the Haryana elections by keeping aside their individual aspirations.

Chadha said while the parties are yet to reach a consensus on the alliance, the talks are progressing in a 'positive' direction and they are hopeful of a good outcome.

He, however, added that the AAP will not proceed with the alliance 'if there is no win-win situation'.

"The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both parties are working towards contesting the elections together, prioritizing unity and the demands of the people of Haryana, while setting aside individual party and candidate aspirations," he told PTI Videos.

"Ball by ball commentary cannot be done on the seat-sharing arrangement. Both the parties have desire and hope to form an alliance," he added.

According to sources, while the AAP is demanding 10 seats, the Congress is ready to give them only seven.

However, Chadha refused to divulge any details about the seat-sharing talks held so far.

"We will take a decision well before (September) 12, the last day of filing nomination. If there is no win-win situation, we will leave it. The talks are going on, good discussions are happening. I hope a good conclusion will come out of it," he added.

Earlier, the Congress and AAP, partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), entered a seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

In Haryana, AAP state president Sushil Gupta was the lone party candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. He lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Naveen Jindal.

Gupta recently asserted that the AAP is ready to strongly contest on all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own 'with an alliance with the people of the state'.

The Congress and AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
