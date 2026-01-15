HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Haryana ex-DGP Kapoor appointed as ITBP chief; Praveen Kumar to head BSF

Haryana ex-DGP Kapoor appointed as ITBP chief; Praveen Kumar to head BSF

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 00:55 IST

x

Former Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, entrusted with the task of guarding the country's frontier with China.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Screen Grab

He succeeds incumbent Praveen Kumar, who has been named the new head of the Border Security Force (BSF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre, was in October last year, sent on leave following a controversy over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. He was then posted as the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana.

 

Puran, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind, he had accused several senior officers, including Kapoor, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

The Haryana government last month relieved Kapoor from the charge of state DGP.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, ITBP for a period up to October 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Incumbent ITBP chief Kumar has been named the new DG, BSF. He has been appointed to the post for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his retirement, it said.

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been holding additional charge of DG, BSF since November 30, following the superannuation of Daljit Singh Chawdhary.

The BSF primarily protects the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ITBP, SSB, BSF to return to Republic Day parade after 2 years
ITBP, SSB, BSF to return to Republic Day parade after 2 years
BSF Increases Vigil At LoC
BSF Increases Vigil At LoC
Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs
Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs
BSF steps up Bangla border watch with cams, biometrics
BSF steps up Bangla border watch with cams, biometrics
ITBP Sets Up Base In Naxal Stronghold
ITBP Sets Up Base In Naxal Stronghold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

PM Modi attends 'Pongal' celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan3:32

PM Modi attends 'Pongal' celebrations at the residence of...

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look1:08

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look 0:37

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO