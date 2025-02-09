Haryana CM vows action against 'dunki' agents

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said those travel agents involved in sending the state youth abroad through illegal routes are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.

IMAGE: Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets deported US immigrants, in Amritsar on February 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He further said that the state government has already established proper mechanisms for citizens seeking employment opportunities abroad, ensuring they do not victims of fraud in any manner.

A United States military aircraft brought back 104 illegal Indian immigrants last week, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of these deportees, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Several of them from Haryana have narrated the ordeal they faced after being duped by unscrupulous travel agents and have demanded action against them.

Interacting with reporters in Faridabad, Chief Minister Saini said those involved in sending the state's youths abroad through illegal ('dunki') routes are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.

He reiterated that the state government will introduce a law aimed at controlling illegal immigration strictly.

The proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session, he further said.

Meanwhile, Saini hosted a luncheon on behalf of the State Government at a tourist complex during the ongoing 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad.

The event witnessed the presence of many distinguished guests, including several Haryana ministers, some Union ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs from the state and senior BJP leaders, among others.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Saini said that the people of Delhi have given a historic mandate by endorsing the BJP's policies.

"The people of Delhi are now happy as they will finally receive the full benefits of all the schemes implemented by the central government from which they had been deprived for several years," he said.

He further said that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had always 'misled' the people.

Saini alleged that Kejriwal has consistently resorted to falsehoods, whether it was regarding cleaning the Yamuna river, providing clean drinking water to every household, or constructing new roads.

He said that Kejriwal 'deprived eligible beneficiaries of benefits from ambitious welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat even though such initiatives are meant for people from all sections of society'.