Family Bids Farewell to Harish Rana After Landmark Euthanasia Case

After a landmark Supreme Court ruling, the family of Harish Rana, who spent 13 years in a coma, has immersed his ashes in the Ganga, marking the end of his long medical struggle and a significant case for passive euthanasia in India.

Key Points Harish Rana's family immersed his ashes in the Ganga after he was granted permission for passive euthanasia by the Supreme Court.

Rana had been in a coma for nearly 13 years following a fall in 2013.

The Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment while continuing palliative care.

The family expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, and medical staff for their support.

Harish Rana's family donated five of his organs after his death.

In a solemn rite, Harish Rana's family gathered in Haridwar to bid farewell to their beloved son and brother and immersed his ashes in the Ganga, marking the conclusion of a long and arduous journey that began nearly 13 years ago when tragedy struck his life.

The 31-year-old former B.Tech student from Panjab University passed away on Tuesday after spending nearly 13 years in a coma. He fell into a coma in 2013 after falling from a fourth-floor balcony.

Harish Rana became the first person in India to be granted permission for passive euthanasia. His last rites were conducted on Wednesday at the Green Park cremation ground in South Delhi.

Tejas Chaturvedi, a close associate of the family and a resident of their Raj Empire society, noted that Harish Rana's father, Ashok Rana, his younger brother Ashish Rana, and other family members collected the ashes earlier in the day before travelling to Haridwar for immersion.

In an emotional message, Ashok Rana thanked the Almighty and expressed gratitude to Supreme Court judges Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Pardiwala and Justice Vishwanathan for their "humane directions" in the case. He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that district authorities and officials from the Ghaziabad Development Authority provided extensive assistance to the family at his direction, according to Chaturvedi.

He also acknowledged the state government's announcement of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance.

Rana expressed appreciation for the continuous medical support from AIIMS Director M Srinivas, Head of Department Dr Seema Mishra, Prof Dr Sushant, and other medical staff. He also thanked advocates, medical experts, and community members who stood by the family during their ordeal, Chaturvedi said.

He also expressed his gratitude to neighbours for extending round-the-clock support by helping with food and other arrangements.

Prayers and Rituals for Harish Rana

Meanwhile, prayers were held at two Brahma Kumari centres in Ghaziabad, located in Mohan Nagar and Raj Nagar Extension, where 'bhog' rituals were performed for Harish's soul.

Sister Lovely of the Brahma Kumaris told PTI that the family remained virtually connected during the rituals.

"We prayed for the departed soul and for strength for the family," she said, adding that the family would later travel to their native place in Himachal Pradesh for further rites according to Hindu traditions.

Landmark Euthanasia Ruling and Organ Donation

On March 11, the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia for Harish Rana by allowing the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment while continuing palliative care, deeming his condition irreversible.

In a final act of generosity, his family donated five of his organs. During the funeral on Wednesday, they bid him an emotional farewell, marking the end of his long medical struggle.