Haridwar Cow Vigilantes Arrested After Assault Video Surfaces

Five cow vigilantes have been arrested in Haridwar after a disturbing video emerged showing them assaulting a youth accused of transporting cattle for slaughter, sparking outrage and prompting swift police action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Five cow vigilantes have been arrested in Haridwar after a video surfaced showing them assaulting a youth transporting cattle.

The vigilantes accused the youth of taking the cows for slaughter, leading to the violent confrontation.

Police identified both the victim, Saddam, and the accused based on the video circulating online.

Saddam alleges he was transporting two cows and a calf when he was intercepted, assaulted, and threatened by the vigilantes.

A case has been registered against the five men, who are now in police custody.

Police took the five 'gau rakshaks' into custody after a video of the assault, allegedly filmed and uploaded by them, surfaced online.

The cow vigilantes alleged that the youth was taking the cows for slaughter.

Following the video's circulation, police identified both the man transporting cattle and the cow vigilantes.

Acting on a complaint by Saddam, a resident of Bairagi Camp in the Kankhal area, police registered a case against the five men.

According to the police, Saddam in his complaint has alleged that on the night of March 19, he was transporting two cows and a calf in a vehicle to ââDinarpur when the accused youths intercepted him near the Kali Temple.

Accusing Saddam of taking the cows to be slaughtered, the youths forced him into their car and assaulted him, the complainant said.

Saddam further alleged that they threatened to kill him if he were ever seen transporting cows again.

Police Action and Investigation

Haridwar Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Pratap Singh said immediate action was taken regarding the incident. A case has been registered against Pawan, Piyush, Rajan Chaudhary, Abhay, and Saurabh and they have been taken into custody, he added.