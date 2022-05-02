News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hardik Patel drops Congress from Twitter bio, next step exit?

Hardik Patel drops Congress from Twitter bio, next step exit?

Source: PTI
May 02, 2022 21:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed his designation and party poll symbol of 'hand' from his Twitter profile amid mounting speculation about his next political move after he launched a scathing attack on the state party leadership and praised the ruling BJP.

The removal comes days after Hardik Patel expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of the Gujarat Congress and claimed he was being "harassed" in the party.

 

A Gujarat Congress spokesperson asserted Hardik Patel was still with the opposition party.

The latest move by the 28-year-old firebrand Patidar leader has sparked speculation that he may leave the Congress ahead of the assembly polls due by the year-end.

Hardik Patel described himself as a ”Proud Indian patriot” in his new profile on Twitter uploaded on Monday. He has also described himself as a ”social and political activist” on the popular micro-blogging platform.

The Gujarat Congress leader was not available for comment on his new Twitter profile.

However, his timeline of posts shows in the morning he had re-tweeted one tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on how the Modi government has "ruined" the economy.

The Gujarat Congress, however, said Hardik Patel has not left the party.

”He is still with the party, he has not left the party,” state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Hardik Patel has expressed his displeasure with the state Congress leadership on multiple occasions in the last over one month. The influential Patidar leader has claimed he was being "harassed" by some state leaders who were conspiring against him and wanted him to leave the party.

Countering this stand of Hardik Patel, Congress sources had said he was unhappy with the party as it was trying to bring influential Patidar social leader Naresh Patel into its fold.

Hardik Patel thinks his importance as a key Patidar community leader will diminish if Naresh Patel joins the Congress, they had said.

Hardik Patel came into the limelight after he led the Patidar quota stir in 2015.

Last month, he had praised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its "decision-making capacity".

However, despite his public promise of not entering politics, he joined the Congress in 2019 and was appointed a working president of the state unit in July 2020.

Despite his presence in the Congress, the Patidars did not vote for the party in large numbers in the local body polls held after 2019, indicating his popularity was on the wane. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Hardik Patel leave Cong ahead of Gujarat polls?
Will Hardik Patel leave Cong ahead of Gujarat polls?
Hardik Patel: They may have me killed
Hardik Patel: They may have me killed
Hardik Patel slapped by man at rally in Gujarat
Hardik Patel slapped by man at rally in Gujarat
No victor in Ukraine war, all will lose: Modi @ Berlin
No victor in Ukraine war, all will lose: Modi @ Berlin
Mo Farah may end track career
Mo Farah may end track career
IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
India-Germany sign $10.5 bn green development deal
India-Germany sign $10.5 bn green development deal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Hardik Patel lauds BJP, calls himself a proud Hindu

Hardik Patel lauds BJP, calls himself a proud Hindu

Congress leaders harassing me to quit party: Hardik

Congress leaders harassing me to quit party: Hardik

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances