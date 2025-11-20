Happy Or Grumpy, Nitish Babu?

Nitish Kumar appeared rather grumpy as he was sworn in as Bihar's chief minister for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday afternoon.

Nitish Babu only broke into a grin when he namasted Narendra Modi and held the prime minister's arm aloft.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar takes the oath of office. Photograph: @Jduonline/X

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar signs a document after being sworn in. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: @Jduonline/X

IMAGE: Narendra Modi with Nitish Kumar. Photograph: @Jduonline/X

IMAGE: Modi Tweeted: 'Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead.' Photograph: @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Modi and Nitish Babu acknowledge their supporters. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi Tweeted: 'Heartiest congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have extensive experience in public service at the grassroots level. I extend my very best wishes to them as well!' Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Photograph: @narendramodi/X =

IMAGE: Modi with Samrat Chaudhary. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Modi with Vijay Kumar Sinha. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Janata Dal-United Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: @Jduonline/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff