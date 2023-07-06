His Holiness The Dalai Lama on Wednesday turned 88 with his birthday being celebrated through prayers and cake-cutting in various monasteries in Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Thursday greeted the Dalai Lama on his birthday. 'Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life', Modi tweeted, a gesture designed to anger the tyrants in the Chinese Communist party.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, right, greets His Holiness at the Namgyal monastery, McLeodganj. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sukhu speaks on the occasion.

IMAGE: Monks cut a cake during the celebration at the Dorjidak monastery in Shimla.

IMAGE: Monks offer prayers for His Holiness's well-being, here and below and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com