Rediff.com  » News » Happy Birthday Your Holiness

Happy Birthday Your Holiness

By REDIFF NEWS
July 06, 2023 17:33 IST
His Holiness The Dalai Lama on Wednesday turned 88 with his birthday being celebrated through prayers and cake-cutting in various monasteries in Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Thursday greeted the Dalai Lama on his birthday. 'Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life', Modi tweeted, a gesture designed to anger the tyrants in the Chinese Communist party.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, right, greets His Holiness at the Namgyal monastery, McLeodganj. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sukhu speaks on the occasion.

 

IMAGE: Monks cut a cake during the celebration at the Dorjidak monastery in Shimla.

 

IMAGE: Monks offer prayers for His Holiness's well-being, here and below and below.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
