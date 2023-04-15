News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hanuman Jayanti: Curfew clamped in Odisha's Sambalpur after overnight violence

Hanuman Jayanti: Curfew clamped in Odisha's Sambalpur after overnight violence

Source: PTI
April 15, 2023 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Curfew was imposed on Sambalpur town on Saturday after sporadic overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances.

IMAGE: Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The violence came after Friday evening's Hanuman Jayanti processions were held under tight security.

 

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has imposed curfew in Sambalpur town with immediate effect till further orders, officials said.

The Sambalpur sub-collector in a notification said "a state of Curfew U/S- 144(1) CrPc is hereby declared ... with immediate effect until further orders."

However, the notification said that people may go out and buy essential items between 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said that all education institutions, business establishments and government and private offices were to remain closed.

The collector also appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure early restoration of peace in the western Odisha city.

DIG (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai added that the administration decided to clamp the curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the region following violence in the city on Friday night.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hanuman Jayanti celebrated peacefully in Bengal
Hanuman Jayanti celebrated peacefully in Bengal
Right-wing activist Kajal arrested for hate speech
Right-wing activist Kajal arrested for hate speech
Odisha city under security cover for Hanuman Jayanti
Odisha city under security cover for Hanuman Jayanti
SEE: Dhanashree Grooves To Laung Gawacha
SEE: Dhanashree Grooves To Laung Gawacha
MUST SEE! AMAZING, AWESOME Photographs!
MUST SEE! AMAZING, AWESOME Photographs!
Where's Glam Mary Off To?
Where's Glam Mary Off To?
Turning Point: Dropped Catches
Turning Point: Dropped Catches
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Religious Bonhomie At Ram Navami Yatra

Religious Bonhomie At Ram Navami Yatra

Sambalpur violence: 43 held, Internet suspended

Sambalpur violence: 43 held, Internet suspended

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances