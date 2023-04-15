Hanuman Jayanti: Curfew clamped in Odisha's Sambalpur after overnight violence

Curfew was imposed on Sambalpur town on Saturday after sporadic overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances.

IMAGE: Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The violence came after Friday evening's Hanuman Jayanti processions were held under tight security.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has imposed curfew in Sambalpur town with immediate effect till further orders, officials said.

The Sambalpur sub-collector in a notification said "a state of Curfew U/S- 144(1) CrPc is hereby declared ... with immediate effect until further orders."

However, the notification said that people may go out and buy essential items between 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said that all education institutions, business establishments and government and private offices were to remain closed.

The collector also appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure early restoration of peace in the western Odisha city.

DIG (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai added that the administration decided to clamp the curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the region following violence in the city on Friday night.