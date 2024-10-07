Hamas fires rockets from Gaza at Israel on October 7 anniversary

Hamas militants in Gaza fired rockets into Israel on Monday as mourners marked the anniversary of the October 7 attack.

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The Israeli military said three rockets were intercepted and a fourth fell in an open area. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The military said it launched a wave of artillery and airstrikes overnight and into Monday to thwart what it said was an imminent attack.

It said it targeted Hamas launch posts and underground militant infrastructure.

Israel on Monday marked the first anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas terrorists, the deadliest in the Zionist State's history, which sparked the brutal war in Gaza.

Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians were killed in October 7 attack.

Hamas also abducted 250 hostage from Israel, out of which 100 are still in its captivity.

A series of memorials and rallies have been planned across the country to commemorate the attack, while the military said it was striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Crowds were participating in memorial events across Europe, North Africa, and Asia on Sunday, on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack.