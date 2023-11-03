Hamas battalion commander killed during IDF ground op

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday said it has killed Hamas battalion commander Mustafa Dalul during overnight combat operations.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take part in a military drill near the border between Israel and Syria at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, November 2, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IDF said Dalul directed combat against IDF forces and held key positions in Hamas' Gaza City Brigade.

In a post shared on X, IDF said that Israel's ground, aerial and naval forces continue to operate to eliminate the terrorist capabilities of Hamas.

IDF on X posted, "IDF and ISA forces eliminated a Hamas battalion commander during overnight operations. Mustafa Dalul directed combat against IDF forces and held key positions in Hamas' Gaza City Brigade. Our ground, aerial and naval forces continue to operate to eliminate Hamas' chain of command and terrorist capabilities."

On Thursday, Israel Air Force said that the IDF fighters continue to carry out battles against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and approximately 130 terrorists were killed during the firefights.

Taking to X, Israel Air Force stated, "IDF fighters continue to conduct fierce battles against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. During the firefights, approximately 130 terrorists were killed. Combat planes and helicopters attacked a number of military headquarters that were used by senior members of the organization, and under the direction of the forces in the field, they successfully destroyed a number of terrorist infrastructures that were located in civilian areas and military compounds."

Meanwhile, troops of the 551st Brigade found weapons, including assault rifles, submachine guns, grenades, explosive devices, RPGs and ammunition, and intelligence materials like maps and communication equipment during searches in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

Furthermore, the IDF said that the Israel Air Force and Navy conducted strikes against several Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip, including buildings used by operatives to fire at ground forces and anti-tank missile launch positions, according to The Times of Israel report.

Earlier on Thursday, IDF said that they continue to operate against Hamas for the safety of both Israeli and Gaza civilians.

He reiterated its call on the people of Gaza to evacuate to the south.

Taking to X, IDF stated, 'We, the IDF, are only operating against the Hamas terrorist organization for the safety of both Israeli and Gazan civilians. Therefore, we have been urging the people of Gaza to evacuate south. For the past three weeks, this message was communicated to the people of Gaza in various forms-spoken, printed, or televised.'

Meanwhile, IDF announced that four soldiers were killed while fighting in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, taking the death toll since Israel's ground offensive against Hamas to 23, The Times of Israel reported.

In addition, a soldier of the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion and a reservist of the 551st Brigade's 7008th Battalion were seriously injured during operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.