News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Halla Bol Or Rahul Lao Rally?

Halla Bol Or Rahul Lao Rally?

By Rediff News Bureau
September 05, 2022 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the Congress party's Halla Bol rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

 

IMAGE: A Congress supporter with a poster depicting agricultural problems. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Congress supporter with a poster depicting a rise in LPG fuel prices. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan for the Halla Bol rally. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Huge cutouts of Sonia Gandhi and her children outside the Ramlila ground. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Congress supporters gather for the Halla Bol rally. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Congress supporters hold placards demanding that Rahul Gandhi be made party chief. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress supporters detained after the rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Make Rahul Cong chief: Chorus at Ramlila Maidan
Make Rahul Cong chief: Chorus at Ramlila Maidan
KCR Or Nitish? Who Will Be Opposition's PM Candidate?
KCR Or Nitish? Who Will Be Opposition's PM Candidate?
Opposition Has More PMs In Waiting
Opposition Has More PMs In Waiting
Guv allows Shinde to withdraw MVA's council nominees
Guv allows Shinde to withdraw MVA's council nominees
Services sector sees sharp upturn in August
Services sector sees sharp upturn in August
Mouni Parties With Ekta Kapoor
Mouni Parties With Ekta Kapoor
Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 Review
Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Last Chance For Congress Before Rigor Mortis Sets In

Last Chance For Congress Before Rigor Mortis Sets In

Can Azad Hope To Be J-K CM?

Can Azad Hope To Be J-K CM?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances