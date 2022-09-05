Halla Bol Or Rahul Lao Rally?

Glimpses from the Congress party's Halla Bol rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

IMAGE: A Congress supporter with a poster depicting agricultural problems. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Congress supporter with a poster depicting a rise in LPG fuel prices. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan for the Halla Bol rally. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Huge cutouts of Sonia Gandhi and her children outside the Ramlila ground. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Congress supporters gather for the Halla Bol rally. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Congress supporters hold placards demanding that Rahul Gandhi be made party chief. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress supporters detained after the rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com