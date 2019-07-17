News
Rediff.com  » News » 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed arrested in Pak

26/11 attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed arrested in Pak

July 17, 2019 13:41 IST

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested Wednesday by the counter terrorism department of Pakistan's Punjab Province, officials said.

Saeed, who has several cases pending against him was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to appear before an anti-terrorism court when the arrest took place, officials said.

He has been moved to an unknown location, they said.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

The United States Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Under pressure from the international community, Pakistani authorities have launched investigations into matters of the JuD and LeT regarding their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing.

M Zulqernain
