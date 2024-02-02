News
Rediff.com  » News » Gyanvapi row: Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi observe bandh

Gyanvapi row: Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi observe bandh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 02, 2024 15:26 IST
Shops in Varanasi's Muslim-dominated areas remained closed and the police sounded an alert in the entire district ahead of the Friday namaaz, following the district court order to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

IMAGE: Police officials conduct a flag march after security tightened following the Varanasi Court's judgment to allow Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

High alert has been sounded in Varanasi district on the first Friday namaaz after the district court's order.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque, had called for a bandh on Friday in the town.

 

The effect of the bandh was visible in market areas in Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar and Ardal Bazar.

In a letter issued by the committee, it appealed for closure of the markets and asked people to offer namaaz peacefully. It advised Muslim women to remain in their houses.

Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain held a meeting with police officials late last night on the security arrangements.

Additional police force has been mobilised from neighbouring districts to maintain peace during the day.

Additional security forces have been deployed near Kashi Vishwanath Dham and nearby areas.

Rapid Police Force (RPF) has been placed in the sensitive areas.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
