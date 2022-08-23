News
Gyanvapi is Waqf property: Mosque committee to court

Gyanvapi is Waqf property: Mosque committee to court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2022 21:32 IST
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Tuesday claimed in the district court, which is hearing arguments in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property.

It also argued that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter pertaining to the mosque.

Five women have moved court here seeking permission to offer regular prayers to the Shringar Gauri deity, whose image is located at the rear of the mosque located next to the Vishwanath Temple.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's advocate Shamim Ahmed said he informed the court of District Judge A K Vishvesh that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter pertaining to it.

 

He told the court that in 1992, after an agreement between the Uttar Pradesh government and the Waqf Board, a part of the Gyanvapi complex was converted into a police control room.

At the time of the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the state government took some land of the Gyanvapi mosque and provided land at another place in lieu of it. This proves that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property, Ahmed informed the court.

He further said that in 1669, emperor Aurangzeb got the Alamgir mosque constructed at Gyanvapi. The Alamgir mosque is a Waqf property.

Madan Mohan Yadav, the advocate of the Hindu side, said the other side is only repeating what has been said in the past.

Yadav claimed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had told the court that in 1669, Aurangzeb demolished the temple and built a mosque at the site.

"Today in India, when there is the rule of 'sanatani' people, the mosques that were built after demolishing temples should be handed over to the 'sanatani' people," he said.

Ahmed said the arguments will continue on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
