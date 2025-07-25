HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Bengal Guv returns Aparajita Bill after Centre flags 'harsh' rape penalties

Bengal Guv returns Aparajita Bill after Centre flags 'harsh' rape penalties

By Sudipto Chowdhury
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: July 25, 2025 17:13 IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sent the Aparajita Bill back to the state government for consideration of the serious objections raised by the Centre over the proposed changes to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that the legislation seeks, a highly placed source in the Raj Bhavan said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor C V Aanda Bose (left) performs yoga on the 11th International Day of Yoga, Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, June 21. 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Centre, in its observation, found that the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, passed in the assembly in September 2024, seeks changes in punishment for rape under multiple sections of the BNS that are “excessively harsh and disproportionate,” the source said.

 

The state government, however, maintained it has no intimation so far from the central government or the governor's office regarding their “observations” on certain provisions in the Bill.

The Bill proposes enhancement of punishment for rape from the existing minimum of 10 years under the BNS to life imprisonment for the remainder of one's life or death.

"The ministry of home affairs has flagged multiple provisions in the Bill as problematic. After taking note of the MHA observation, the Governor has referred those for appropriate consideration to the state government," the source told PTI.

"The Centre has described the proposal of amendment to Section 64 of the BNS to increase the punishment for rape from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment for the remainder of the convict's life or the death penalty as excessively harsh and disproportionate," he said, referring to the MHA's observation.

The other controversial change is the proposed deletion of Section 65, which currently provides stricter penalties for rape of girls aged under 16 and 12.

"The removal of this classification undermines the principle of proportionality in sentencing and could reduce legal protections for the most vulnerable victims," he said.

However, the clause drawing the sharpest criticism is the one under Section 66, which seeks to make the death penalty mandatory in rape cases where the victim either dies or is left in a persistent vegetative state.

"The ministry has raised constitutional concerns, arguing that removing judicial discretion in sentencing violates established legal norms and Supreme Court rulings," the source said.

The Bil was recently reserved by Governor Bose for the consideration of the President of India.

“As of now, there is no communication from anyone with regard to the Aparajita Bill. We will consider taking suitable measures, as per requirements in the matter, if and when we receive such intimation," a senior bureaucrat of the state said.

The West Bengal assembly had unanimously passed the Bill nearly a month after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

Sudipto Chowdhury in Kolkata
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
