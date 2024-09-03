News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal assembly passes anti-rape bill amid protests

Bengal assembly passes anti-rape bill amid protests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2024 18:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The West Bengal assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape bill after Opposition lend full support to it.

IMAGE: Doctors, medical staffs and other people hold placards demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

The proposed amendments to the bill moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were, however, not accepted by the House.

The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

 

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

A two-day special session of the assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The Bill was tabled by state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
'It Scares Me To Be In Such Situations'
'It Scares Me To Be In Such Situations'
Why Mamata demands resignation of Modi, Shah
Why Mamata demands resignation of Modi, Shah
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!
Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award

More like this

Bengal govt's bill proposes death penalty for rapists

Bengal govt's bill proposes death penalty for rapists

Doctors' protest: 'Don't want to be next victim'

Doctors' protest: 'Don't want to be next victim'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances