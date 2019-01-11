Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in journalist murder case

January 11, 2019 15:29 IST

A special CBI court in Panchkula has convicted jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others in journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati murder case.

The court to pronounce quantum of punishment on January 17.

Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 after his newspaper, 'Poora Sach', published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

The journalist later succumbed to injuries and a case was registered in 2003. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2006.

The 51-year-old sect head is currently serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two of his women followers.