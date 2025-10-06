HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Gulmarg Turns White!

Gulmarg Turns White!

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 16:28 IST

x

Umar Ganie beautifully freezes Gulmarg's first snowfall in his camera.

Tourists enjoy the season's first snowfall at Kongdoori in Gulmarg on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and showers in the plains of Kashmir led to a sharp drop in day temperatures across the Valley on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the season's first snowfall at Kongdoori. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Kongdoori turns into a selfie point.

 

IMAGE: Hot kahwa on the way as tourists take the Gulmarg gondola for a bird's-eye view.

 

IMAGE: Skis are out as toddlers enjoy their first snow while parents capture the moments.

 

IMAGE: Tourists pose in the snow as Gulmarg turns white.

 

IMAGE: Tourists brave the chill and walk through snow-covered paths.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Winter's First Embrace: Kangra To Kashmir
Winter's First Embrace: Kangra To Kashmir
5 Tips To Stay Productive In Winter
5 Tips To Stay Productive In Winter
Recipe: Vidhya's Singhare Ki Kachri
Recipe: Vidhya's Singhare Ki Kachri
How To Reduce Winter Stiffness
How To Reduce Winter Stiffness
5 Asanas To Stay Healthy In Winter
5 Asanas To Stay Healthy In Winter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Deported Gaza flotilla activists' shocking accounts of Israel action3:41

Deported Gaza flotilla activists' shocking accounts of...

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel 1:04

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel

Fresh Snow Turns Gulmarg Into a Winter Wonderland0:44

Fresh Snow Turns Gulmarg Into a Winter Wonderland

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO