Umar Ganie beautifully freezes Gulmarg's first snowfall in his camera.

Tourists enjoy the season's first snowfall at Kongdoori in Gulmarg on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and showers in the plains of Kashmir led to a sharp drop in day temperatures across the Valley on Monday.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the season's first snowfall at Kongdoori. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Kongdoori turns into a selfie point.

IMAGE: Hot kahwa on the way as tourists take the Gulmarg gondola for a bird's-eye view.

IMAGE: Skis are out as toddlers enjoy their first snow while parents capture the moments.

IMAGE: Tourists pose in the snow as Gulmarg turns white.

IMAGE: Tourists brave the chill and walk through snow-covered paths.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff