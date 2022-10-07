Gujarat DGP orders probe into public flogging of Muslims

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia has ordered a probe into the incident in which some police personnel publicly flogged a few Muslim community members accused of hurling stones at garba dance event participants in Kheda district, officials said.

Kapadvanj Deputy Superintendent of Police V N Solanki has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit a report, sources in the state home department said on Friday.

Some videos of the flogging incident have gone viral on social media and the inquiry was ordered after the authorities took cognisance of those clips, they said.

"Late last night, I was given the responsibility of conducting the inquiry into the incident. I will submit my report as soon as possible," Solanki told PTI.

However, he refused to give any further details about the policemen involved in the flogging incident.

Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured after a mob comprising members of Muslim community hurled stones at the garba dance event organised as part of the Navratri celebrations at Undhela village of Kheda on Monday night.

The attackers objected to the event saying it should not be held near a mosque.

The next day, some police personnel publicly flogged three of the 13 accused arrested in the case with a baton by holding them against an electric pole at an intersection in Undhela village.

Of the 13 alleged attackers arrested for stone-pelting, police had sought the remand of three accused. A court in Kheda on Wednesday sent them to two-day police remand, while 10 others were remanded in judicial custody.

According to the public prosecutor, two of the accused complained to the judge regarding the action, following which the judge ordered their medical examination.

The viral video clips showed three accused being brought out of a police van near the event venue on Tuesday before being taken towards an electric pole and held against it by a policeman, who pulled their hands.

Another policeman can be seen hitting them below the waist with a baton.

The images showed the alleged attackers apologising to the people gathered at the spot with folded hands after policemen asked them to do so.

People present in a large number at the site cheered the police action.

The sarpanch (head) of Undhela village had organised the garba dance event at a temple and a mob from the Muslim community tried to stop it.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR), saying that a mob of 150 people, including women, attacked the group performing garba, with stones. The names of 43 accused have been mentioned in the first information report (FIR), police said.