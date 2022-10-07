News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat DGP orders probe into public flogging of Muslims

Gujarat DGP orders probe into public flogging of Muslims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia has ordered a probe into the incident in which some police personnel publicly flogged a few Muslim community members accused of hurling stones at garba dance event participants in Kheda district, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kapadvanj Deputy Superintendent of Police V N Solanki has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit a report, sources in the state home department said on Friday.

Some videos of the flogging incident have gone viral on social media and the inquiry was ordered after the authorities took cognisance of those clips, they said.

 

"Late last night, I was given the responsibility of conducting the inquiry into the incident. I will submit my report as soon as possible," Solanki told PTI.

However, he refused to give any further details about the policemen involved in the flogging incident.

Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured after a mob comprising members of Muslim community hurled stones at the garba dance event organised as part of the Navratri celebrations at Undhela village of Kheda on Monday night.

The attackers objected to the event saying it should not be held near a mosque.

The next day, some police personnel publicly flogged three of the 13 accused arrested in the case with a baton by holding them against an electric pole at an intersection in Undhela village.

Of the 13 alleged attackers arrested for stone-pelting, police had sought the remand of three accused. A court in Kheda on Wednesday sent them to two-day police remand, while 10 others were remanded in judicial custody.

According to the public prosecutor, two of the accused complained to the judge regarding the action, following which the judge ordered their medical examination.

The viral video clips showed three accused being brought out of a police van near the event venue on Tuesday before being taken towards an electric pole and held against it by a policeman, who pulled their hands.

Another policeman can be seen hitting them below the waist with a baton.

The images showed the alleged attackers apologising to the people gathered at the spot with folded hands after policemen asked them to do so.

People present in a large number at the site cheered the police action.

The sarpanch (head) of Undhela village had organised the garba dance event at a temple and a mob from the Muslim community tried to stop it.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR), saying that a mob of 150 people, including women, attacked the group performing garba, with stones. The names of 43 accused have been mentioned in the first information report (FIR), police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Ahmedabad cops to hold Hindu-Muslim cricket matches
Ahmedabad cops to hold Hindu-Muslim cricket matches
Coffee Day's total default at Rs 465.66 cr in Q2
Coffee Day's total default at Rs 465.66 cr in Q2
Owners of buffaloes hit by Vande Bharat train booked
Owners of buffaloes hit by Vande Bharat train booked
SC status for religious converts? Top court to examine
SC status for religious converts? Top court to examine
56 mn Indians may have turned poor in 2020
56 mn Indians may have turned poor in 2020
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gujarat public flogging: Govt, DGP get legal notices

Gujarat public flogging: Govt, DGP get legal notices

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances