Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat polls: EC pulls up state's chief secretary, DGP

Gujarat polls: EC pulls up state's chief secretary, DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 22, 2022 15:12 IST
Taking a stern view of the failure of Gujarat government officials to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the assembly polls, the Election Commission has sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP).

Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday, sources said despite reminders the chief secretary and the DGP failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls.

 

Now they have been asked to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished 'so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter', a source said quoting the letter.

The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election.

The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
