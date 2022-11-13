News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat polls: AAP's CM candidate to contest from this seat

Gujarat polls: AAP's CM candidate to contest from this seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2022 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest the next month's assembly elections from Khambhalia seat in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party party’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi with party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kejriwal made this announcement through a tweet.

'Isudan Gadhvi, who for years raised his voice for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest election from Jam Khambhalia! Gujarat will get a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna,' the Delhi chief minister said in the tweet in Hindi.

 

Responding to it, Gadhvi tweeted, 'The faith you and the people of Gujarat have placed in me, I assure that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!'

Gadhvi, a former TV journalist, was named the party's CM candidate on November 4 based on the result of a poll conducted by the AAP.

The party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia and general secretary Majoj Sorathiya were also in the race.

Gadhvi, who hails from an agricultural family from Dwarka district, had received around 73 per cent votes (in the poll for the CM face), leaving Italia and Sorathiya behind in the race.

With this, the AAP has so far announced the names of 175 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

Khambhalia will go to polls along with 88 other seats on December 1 in the first phase of two-phase Gujarat elections.

For the first phase, the last date of filing nomination forms is November 14 and the last date for withdrawal of forms is November 17.

The second phase of polls will take place on December 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat CM candidate?
Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat CM candidate?
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
Will Gujarat Be A Cake Walk For BJP?
Will Gujarat Be A Cake Walk For BJP?
When Daddy Wins A World Cup!
When Daddy Wins A World Cup!
How Curran, Stokes scripted England's WC win
How Curran, Stokes scripted England's WC win
Clinical England crush Pakistan to win T20 World Cup!
Clinical England crush Pakistan to win T20 World Cup!
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Denied ticket by BJP, two-time MLA joins AAP in Guj

Denied ticket by BJP, two-time MLA joins AAP in Guj

Gujarat to see three-way contest; all eyes on AAP

Gujarat to see three-way contest; all eyes on AAP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances