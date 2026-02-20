Gujarat to amend marriage registration rules, minister flags 'love jihad'

Gujarat is set to amend its marriage registration rules to strengthen safeguards against exploitation and address concerns related to "love jihad," requiring parental notification and detailed information during the registration process.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Gujarat government on Friday announced it plans to amend rules framed under the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, saying the move is aimed at plugging loopholes in the existing system.

Speaking in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stressed the need for new norms, alleging that "innocent girls are being trapped" and such practices were spreading "like termites" in society.

He said several people and social organisations had urged the government to amend the marriage registration rules to prevent misuse of procedural gaps.

Concerns over 'love jihad'

Referring to what he termed "love jihad", Sanghavi said it amounted to a "cultural invasion" and asserted that the BJP government could no longer ignore the issue. He said the amendments are aimed at strengthening safeguards in the registration process.

He said objections and suggestions on the proposed amendments are now invited from the public for 30 days.

"People and organisations can register their suggestions and objections on the health and family welfare department's website. The new rules will be implemented after considering these suggestions and objections received by the department," he said.

Proposed Changes to Marriage Registration

Later, the minister's office shared a document detailing the proposed procedure for marriage registration under the amended rules.

As per the proposed rules, every marriage registration application will need to be submitted before the assistant registrar, while applicants must attach a declaration stating whether the bride and groom have informed their parents about the marriage.

Moreover, the bride and groom will have to provide the names, addresses, Aadhaar and contact details of their parents in the application.

Parents to be informed in 10 days

The parents of the bride and groom will be informed within ten working days as soon as the assistant registrar is satisfied, according to the proposed rules.

The assistant registrar will forward the application to the registrar of the district or taluka concerned. The marriage will be registered 30 days after the registrar is satisfied that the requirements specified in sub-rules have been met.

The registrar will upload all these details to an online portal to be created by the government, say the proposed rules.

Support for the Amendments

AAP MLA Hemant Ahir, who had on Thursday introduced a private member's Bill in this regard, and BJP MLA Lavingji Thakor congratulated the deputy CM in the House, saying the proposed changes were the need of the hour.

They said innocent girls were being lured by anti-social elements who exploited loopholes in the existing system to solemnise and register marriages.