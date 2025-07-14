HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gujarat govt approves Rs 212cr for new bridge next to collapsed one

Gujarat govt approves Rs 212cr for new bridge next to collapsed one

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 14, 2025 10:45 IST

Days after the Mahisagar river bridge collapse tragedy in Vadodara district, the Gujarat government has approved the construction of a parallel two-lane bridge and approved Rs 212 crore for the project-related work.

IMAGE: A bridge on the Mahisagar river collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, killing 20 people. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a segment of the 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed on July 9.

The death toll rose to 20 on Friday, while the search for a missing person continues, officials said on Sunday.

 

The old bridge near Gambhira village was a key link between central Gujarat and Saurashtra.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday granted administrative approval to the Roads and Buildings Department for the construction of a new bridge near Mujpur connecting Vadodara and Anand districts.

The government has set a target to build the new structure in 18 months and the tendering process has been initiated, an official release stated.

A detailed project report was recently prepared by the R&B Department after a survey.

"Following the unfortunate collapse of the existing bridge, which disrupted connectivity between central Gujarat and Saurashtra and posed challenges for local commuters and students, the chief minister swiftly approved this new project," it said.

R&B Department's superintending engineer NV Rathva said the existing two-lane Mujpur approach road will be expanded to four lanes and widened to seven metres. A 4.2 km stretch from the highway to the bridge will also be expanded to four lanes.

"The chief minister has approved administrative sanction of Rs 212 crore for these works," he said.

Meanwhile, the operation to trace a missing man continued in the Mahisagar river, officials said.

The rescue teams were conducting searches with rubber boats and other necessary equipment, he said, adding the wreckage of the small vehicles was also salvaged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
