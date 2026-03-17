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Three held in Rajkot over alleged abduction and murder of Dalit man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 18:21 IST

Police in Rajkot have arrested three individuals for the alleged abduction and murder of a Dalit man, sparking protests and raising concerns about caste-based violence in Gujarat.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three individuals have been arrested in Rajkot, Gujarat, for the alleged abduction and murder of Bhavesh Vanvi, a 32-year-old Dalit man.
  • The murder is allegedly linked to a dispute over Vanvi's complaint against the main accused's sugarcane business and a personal conflict.
  • The accused allegedly intercepted and assaulted Vanvi with deadly weapons, resulting in fatal injuries.
  • Members of the Scheduled Caste community protested Vanvi's death, demanding immediate arrests.
  • The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly abducting and killing a 32-year-old Dalit man in Gujarat's Rajkot district, officials said on Tuesday.

The three accused, Ravi Jograna, Sagar Jograna and Gopal Jograna, were allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of Bhavesh Vanvi, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chintan Patel of the SC/ST Cell.

 

As per the FIR, Hamir Jograna, the main accused in the case who is currently absconding, and at least four other persons abducted Vanvi in the night of March 15 as he had allegedly filed an application with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation against Hamir's sugarcane pressing machine business.

The accused, armed with pipes, sharp-edged weapons and an axe, intercepted Vanvi while he was travelling on a motorcycle near Dwarkesh Park in Rajkot. They allegedly assaulted him with the intent to cause death, inflicting grievous injuries to his head, hands and other parts of the body, the FIR said.

Vanvi succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the police said.

Hamir was also at odds with Vanvi as the latter was in contact with the woman the accused was involved with.

As per the preliminary investigation, Hamir had earlier filed an application with the police alleging that the deceased and the woman were involved in honey-trapping and extortion.

Community Response and Police Action

After Vanvi's death, members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community refused to accept his body until the arrests were made. A commotion broke out outside the hospital, prompting the police to intervene on Monday night, officials said.

ACP Patel said that the deceased had a criminal history with involvement in cases of rioting, assault, and also in offences under Prohibition Act and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA).

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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