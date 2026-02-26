HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Guess Which State's Sweepers Earn Rs 2 Lakh Salary?

Guess Which State's Sweepers Earn Rs 2 Lakh Salary?

February 26, 2026

The Telangana government's salary structure reveals surprising figures, with senior sweepers earning up to ₹2 lakh and chief engineers drawing ₹7 lakh monthly.

Municipal sweeper

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes. Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Key Points

  • Telangana's monthly salary expenditure has substantially increased since its formation in 2014 due to pay revisions and expansion.
  • Entry-level municipal staff typically earn around Rs 28,000 per month.
  • Drivers or sanitation workers who have completed nearly 30 years of service can earn more than Rs 1 lakh per month.

A senior sweeper employed by the Telangana government earns as much as Rs 2 lakh per month, while a chief engineer can draw a salary touching Rs 7 lakh per month, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao revealed on Wednesday.

The figures were shared during a conference on the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, organised by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies.

According to a report published in The Times of India newspaper, Rao cited these salary details to highlight the growing financial commitments of the state government, particularly towards salaries and administrative expenditure.

His remarks drew attention to the significant rise in government spending since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Rao pointed out that when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the state's monthly salary outgo stood at approximately Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 15 billion).

Over the years, this figure has increased substantially due to pay revisions, seniority benefits, and expansion of government departments. The disclosure underscores the mounting fiscal pressures faced by the state administration.

Understanding Telangana Government Salary Structure

While the figures may appear surprising at first glance, they largely reflect the impact of long years of service, promotions, and periodic pay revisions implemented by the government.

Entry-level municipal staff typically earn around Rs 28,000 per month.

However, employees such as drivers or sanitation workers who have completed nearly 30 years of service can earn more than Rs 1 lakh per month.

In certain senior positions, including long-serving sweepers who have benefited from promotions and allowances, the salary can reach as high as Rs 2 lakh.

Similarly, top-tier technical officials such as chief engineers receive significantly higher compensation, with monthly salaries going up to Rs 7 lakh.

These earnings include basic pay, grade pay, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and other admissible benefits.

